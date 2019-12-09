Cardi B and her one-year-old daughter, Kulture, shine on the new cover of Vogue. The Dominican American rapper, 27, opened up to the magazine about motherhood and family life, among other topics. “Being a mom — how can I say it? Things are a little bit harder to balance, but it's good for the mental. Like, if I'm playing with my daughter, I forget about the issues,” said the first-time mom, who welcomed baby Kulture in July 2018 with her husband, Offset.

Cardi, who's the first female rapper to cover U.S. Vogue, says her mom is a big help in taking care of Kulture, who often travels with her. “Flying is hard on Kulture, so if I go to a place and I'm not going to stay more than five days, I'm not bringing her,” she said. “But now that's getting harder, because she's sleeping on my chest and she doesn't want to let me go, or she sees you on FaceTime and she's crying. It's kind of like a friendship now, and it's hard to leave your little friend.”

Cardi emphasized that her priority is being a good mom. “I could shake my ass, I could be the most ratchet-est person ever, I could get into a fight tomorrow, but I'm still a great mom,” she stated. “All the time I'm thinking about my kid. I'm shaking my ass, but at the same time I'm doing business, I'm on the phone with my business manager saying, make sure that a percentage of my check goes to my kid's trust. I give my daughter so much love, and I'm setting her up for a future. I want to tell her that a lot of the s*** that I have done in life — no matter what I did, knowing that I wanted to have kids made me go harder to secure a good future for my kids.”

The singer also talked about the scrutiny that comes with fame and being a social media icon. “When me and my husband got into our issues — you know, he cheated and everything — and I decided to stay with him and work together with him, a lot of people were so mad at me; a lot of women felt disappointed in me,” Cardi said. “But it's real-life s***. If you love somebody and you stop being with them, and you're depressed and social media is telling you not to talk to that person because he cheated, you're not really happy on the inside until you have the conversation. Then, if you get back with them, it's like, how could you? You let all of us down. People that be in marriages for years, when they say till death do us part, they not talking about little arguments like if you leave the fridge open. That's including everything.”

After her hit album Invasion of Privacy, she is working on her second project and told Vogue she is feeling more pressure. “The first time it was just me being myself,” she said. “I didn't even care if people was gonna like it or not. When I found out I did so good, I'm like, is this a big number? Everybody was like, yes, this is a huge number. So it's scary because it's like, now you got to top your first album, and then it's like, damn. I wonder if people are gonna relate to the new things, to the new life, to the new shit that I gotta talk about now.”

Bruno Mars spoke to the magazine about the rapper, with whom he recorded the hit singles “Finesse” and “Please Me.” “What makes Cardi unique is her voice,” he said. “She was blessed with a distinct, memorable speaking voice and a tone that can set a party off. Her voice on a record is explosive.” We agree!