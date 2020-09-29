Cardi B Files to Trademark "WAP" for Clothing, Jewelry, Bags, and Shoes

Following the huge success of her chart-topping single "WAP," Cardi B has filed to trademark the phrase ″WAP" for a wide range of fashion items, according to TMZ. The 27-year-old rapper filed for clothing, headwear, footwear, jewelry, backpacks, handbags, fanny packs, and luggage.

She also applied to trademark ″WAP" for beverages including beer and liquor, energy drinks, fruit juices, and sodas. The filing comes after Cardi already launched a ″WAP″ merchandise line that includes umbrellas, rain ponchos, sports bras, and biker shorts.

In July, Cardi also filed to trademark her name for a new children's clothing line that will make just about everything, including bottoms, shirts, sweaters, bibs, onesies, and headwear. Last year, she attempted to trademark her catchphrase ″okurrr″ but was unsuccessful. ″Registration is refused because the applied-for mark is a slogan or term that does not function as a trademark or service mark to indicate the source of applicant's goods and/or services and to identify and distinguish them from others,″ read the rejection for the filing. ″In this case, the applied-for mark is a commonplace term, message, or expression widely used by a variety of sources that merely conveys an ordinary, familiar, well-recognized concept or sentiment."