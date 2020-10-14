Cardi B Talks About the Topless Photo She Accidentally Posted on Instagram

Earlier this week, Cardi B spoke out after mistakenly posting a topless photo of herself to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday morning. Even though she deleted it almost instantly, the image still caused quite a stir. The photo showed the singer in the nude, lying on a couch and baring her breasts.

The Dominican American rapper, who recently celebrated her 28th birthday in Las Vegas, shared an audio message for her fans on Twitter after deleting the picture. Even though she said she felt embarrassed by the mix-up, she said she would not punish herself for it. "Lord why the f*** you have to make me so f***ing stupid," she joked in the voice message. "Not going to beat myself up about it."

The "WAP" singer — who made just headlines for kissing her estranged husband Offset at her birthday party a month after filing to divorce him — said she is choosing not to stress about the topless photo she shared by mistake. "I'm going to eat my breakfast, and then I'm going to go to a party because I'm not even going to think about it," she said. "I am not going to think about it, OK? Nope, no I'm not. I'm not. It is what it is. S*** happens. F*** it, it's not even the first time. I mean, I used to f***ing be a stripper so whatever. Ay, Dios mío."

