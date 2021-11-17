Cardi B lets fans know how she really feels about Taylor Swift's All Too Well: The Short Film

The queen of the Bardigang, Cardi B, has officially entered the chat and given her two-cents on Taylor Swift's directorial debut All Too Well: The Short Film.

In a tweet, the "people's Queen of Hype" has joined fans and celebrities from all parts and commented on Swift's rerelease of her 2012 song "All Too Well."

The 10 minute film details the story of the alleged unforgettable and heartbreaking love affair that occurred between Swift and The Guilty actor Jake Gyllenhaal.

The "I Like It" rapper replied to a fan on Twitter who had posted how much they loved the film version of the song.

She wrote, "Yes I just watched it today… Very impressed, loved it a lot."

Fans immediately replied to Cardi's tweets with photos of the "Money" singer alongside Swift at an event.

Swift, who took the creative reins on the entire film, called upon Stranger Things actress Sadie Sink and The Maze Runner actor Dylan O'Brien to breathe life into the story. The film premiered on November 12 alongside Swift's rerecorded Red (2012) album, which was now features new versions Swift's iconic songs.

In the short time of its release, the film has taken on a life of its own and made everyone feel some type of way. The original 2012 album sold more than 7 million copies and was inspired by her short-lived romance with Gyllenhaal. The song recently took the No. 69 spot on Rolling Stone's "500 Songs of All Time" list.

Cardi isn't the only celeb rallying behind Swift. Her live Saturday Night Live performance of the 10 minute song brought together former famous ex Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner, Blake Lively (who made her directorial debut with the video for Swift's "I Bet You Think About Me"), and Gyllenhaal's bestie Ryan Reynolds.