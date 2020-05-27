Cardi B's New Tattoo Took 60 Hours to Complete

Cardi B decided to use her quarantine time to express herself through body art, and this week has been showing off a new tattoo that took over 60 hours to complete.

"Okay guys! Soooo here it is! It took me several months but I’m finally finished," she wrote on Instagram, with a video explaining where it's located and thanking her tattoo artist. "This is my back tattoo! It goes from the top of my back to the middle of my thigh. Thank you @jamie_schene."

She gave fans another look at the new tattoo while lounging in a bikini in her home (with one of her many Hermès bags).

She has been spending quarantine with her loved ones and has been sharing their adventures, as she did in the below video with her husband, Offset. "My papasoteee," she called him.