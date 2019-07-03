Cardi B Speaks Her Mind About Politics and Police Brutality on Instagram Post

Cardi B is not one to stay quiet on politics. The Dominican American rapper spoke her mind about police brutality in a recent social media post. “I would like to ask my favorite democratic candidate about police brutality. What would you like to ask? What change would you like to see in your community and in the USA? 2020 is getting very close let’s get familiar with who is running and how they can change the country! Put your questions down below and your questions may be answered very soon,” Cardi asked her over 46 million followers on Instagram.

The “Press” singer also posted a video where she tells her fans: “Now that I have ya’ll’s attention, lets get to it. If you were to have a chance to ask one of these Democratic candidates a question, what would your question be? What would you like to see change in your community? What would like to see change in the United States? Me? If I was to ask my next President a question, I would like to ask: ‘What are we going to do about police brutality? It seems like it keeps on happening every single day and they are getting away with it. Nobody is talking about it and it seems like nobody gives a…You know what I’m saying? I would like to see it change. I would like to know if our next president even cares, because it seems like the one that we have now doesn’t.”

This is not the first time the singer criticizes Donald Trump. In January, Cardi B’s video ranting about government shutdown, went viral. “I just wanna remind you, because it’s been a little bit over three weeks, okay. Trump is now ordering, as in summonsing, federal government workers to go back to work without getting paid,” she said then. “Our country is in a hellhole right now,” she added. “All for a f‐‐‐ing wall.”

Many of the singer’s followers commented on her recent post, some doing what she asked and sharing questions for Democratic presidential candidates, and others asking the singer herself to run for President!