Words of Wisdom! Our 10 Fave Quotes From Cardi B

Cardi B shared the news of her surprise wedding to Offset in 2017 on social media. “There are so many moments that I share with the world and there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments,” she wrote. “Our relationship was so new, breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married. We found someone to marry us. And she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress, no make up, and no ring!”