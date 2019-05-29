Words of Wisdom! Our 10 Fave Quotes From Cardi B

EXPRESS YOURSELF
The Dominican American rapper, 26, is one of People en Español’s 50 Most Beautiful and talked to the magazine about her success, motherhood and family life with husband Offset. “I’m a very funny person, I’m a very loud person, but I’m also a very calm person,” she reflects. “I’m a very true Libra. I could be the loudest person, but I could be the most quiet, shy person.”
WIFEY
“I’m a big loner, I prefer to always be by myself,” the singer says (here with husband Offset). “I overthink. I like to think, project things.”
STAR MOM
“As soon as you have them, in five seconds it changes your life,” Cardi B (celebrating Easter with daughter Kulture and Offset) said about having kids.
OUTSPOKEN
The singer has been very vocal about the importance of voting. “I don’t live in the hood anymore, but I want to see a change in the hood,” she said. “That’s why we have to vote for our locals, for our districts, because I want to see a change, I want to be able to go back to my hood and I want to see a change, I want to see a difference.”
CARDI FROM THE BLOCK
“My family —I know they know that I’m big because they see me constantly on TV— but they don’t treat me like I’m big,” she says. “When I go to my mother’s side of the family, my father’s side of the family, they treat me the same. They’re not like: ‘Hey sit down and put your feet up on the table’.”
THE PRICE OF FAME
“When you’re famous, so many things are being thrown at you, so many gossips, so many problems, so many beefs, so much money, so much everything, it just kind of drives you crazy,” she admits.
TRUE MOTIVATION
“When I see my daughter it’s like a peace of mind: ‘Ah, I do this because of you.’ It cracks a smile no matter what, on the most stressful days,” she says about baby Kulture.
PARTY GIRL?
“A lot of people say I’m like a grandma, the people around me, they say I’m like a grandma because I don’t do a lot of activities,” she says with a laugh. “I just really like to work, I like to make my money. If I go out, I go out and show face but I’m over it, you know? I always work in the entertainment business.”
PURE PASSION
Cardi B shared the news of her surprise wedding to Offset in 2017 on social media. “There are so many moments that I share with the world and there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments,” she wrote. “Our relationship was so new, breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married. We found someone to marry us. And she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress, no make up, and no ring!”
PROUD LATINA
“I’m very proud of my Hispanic heritage,” she says. “I’ve got to embrace my people.”