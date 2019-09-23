Cardi B's 10 Hottest Looks

MADE Fashion Week 2015
The “Bodak Yellow” rapper attended the Blonds fashion show at NYC’s Milk Studios in September 2015.
PRINCESS CARDI
At Rihanna’s 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in 2017.
FEELING GRAY
Cardi B brought the heat to Power 105.1’s Powerhouse 2017 at the Barclays Center in
A WINNING LOOK
At the 60th Grammy Awards, where she was nominated for Best Rap Performance. Like many other celebrities who attended the ceremony, Cardi carried a white rose in solidarity with the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements against sexual misconduct.
JEWELED GODDESS
Cardi B shut down the red carpet at her first Met Gala with this elaborate Moschino gown.
CELIA CRUZ VIBES
Cardi had a full-on spring awakening at the 2018 American Music Awards.
THE PERFECT ENTRANCE
The Bronx-born rapper arrived at the 61st Grammy Awards earlier this year in an aquatic-inspired vintage look by Mugler.
HAT TRICK
Only Cardi, here at the 2019 edition of BeautyCon, could pull off this fur dress and oversized hat.
LADY IN RED
Cardi’s 2019 Met Gala, designed by Thom Browne, featured $250,000 worth of rubies.
LATINX CINDERELLA
Cardi went fully glam at Rihanna’s 2019 Diamond Ball in this Georges Hobeika creation.