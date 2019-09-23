Cardi B's 10 Hottest Looks

By Yarely Aguilar
September 23, 2019 06:04 PM
PHOTO BY DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY IMAGES
Let's take a trip down fashion memory lane and look back at some of Cardi B's most iconic looks.
MADE Fashion Week 2015

PHOTO BY ANDREW TOTH/GETTY IMAGES

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper attended the Blonds fashion show at NYC’s Milk Studios in September 2015.

PRINCESS CARDI

PHOTO BY DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/ GETTY IMAGES

At Rihanna’s 3rd Annual Diamond Ball in 2017.

FEELING GRAY

PHOTO BY ROY ROCHLIN/GETTY IMAGES

Cardi B brought the heat to Power 105.1’s Powerhouse 2017 at the Barclays Center in 

A WINNING LOOK

PHOTO BY JOHN SHEARER/GETTY IMAGES

At the 60th Grammy Awards, where she was nominated for Best Rap Performance. Like many other celebrities who attended the ceremony, Cardi carried a white rose in solidarity with the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements against sexual misconduct.

JEWELED GODDESS

PHOTO: (PHOTO BY

Cardi B shut down the red carpet at her first Met Gala with this elaborate Moschino gown. 

CELIA CRUZ VIBES

PHOTO BY FRAZER HARRISON/GETTY IMAGES

Cardi had a full-on spring awakening at the 2018 American Music Awards. 

THE PERFECT ENTRANCE

PHOTO BY STEVE GRANITZ/GETTY IMAGES

The Bronx-born rapper arrived at the 61st Grammy Awards earlier this year in an aquatic-inspired vintage look by Mugler.

HAT TRICK

PHOTO BY NOAM GALAI/GETTY IMAGES

Only Cardi, here at the 2019 edition of BeautyCon, could pull off this fur dress and oversized hat. 

LADY IN RED

PHOTO BY DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY IMAGES

Cardi’s 2019 Met Gala, designed by Thom Browne, featured $250,000 worth of rubies.

LATINX CINDERELLA

PHOTO BY DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS/GETTY IMAGES

Cardi went fully glam at Rihanna’s 2019 Diamond Ball in this Georges Hobeika creation. 

