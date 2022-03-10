Seven months after the birth of her second child, the rapper is officially showing off her baby boy.

Seven months after the birth of her second child with husband Offset, Cardi B has finally shared the first photo of her son with her fans on social media.

However, it looks like the rapper, who has kept her child's identity private until this point, is not prepared to reveal his full identity, only sharing a snippet of the baby's eye and eyelashes on Twitter.

"That's all y'all will get," the Platinum-selling star and artist wrote with the photo.

Overall, fan reception was mixed. While some fans were happy, others shared a deep sense of disappointment over what they considered an uneventful reveal.

"fingers, feet and eyes… that's all we get," one fan said in response to the post. "Not the eyeball. Girl… 🤣 FOR ALL WE KNOW THATS KULTURES EYE."

However, the "I Like It" star was not putting up with the trolls, defending her choice to keep her son's identity private, something she had not done with her eldest daughter, Kulture Kiari.

The mother of two wrote, "How people mad cause people was asking me to see my son and I replied?"

She continued, "It seems like I can't do or say nothing these days wit out people getting irritated. Maybe i should delete my social medias or just die cause Wtff."

The singer continued calling out her haters by saying, "If I post is cause I want attention, If I speak my mind is cause I want attention, if I post a pic I want attention, I'd I talk about my kids which I'm wit everyday is cause I want attention…Like wtfff."

Despite all the noise, the happy mamá chose to rise above it all, ensuring she feels blessed by all she has and has no room in her heart for hatred.