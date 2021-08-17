The rapper called out Lizzo trolls on her Twitter account after the Grammy Award-winning singer burst into tears during an Instagram Live.

Cardi B is defending Lizzo after the pop singer broke down during an Instagram Live where she shared with her fans the emotional toll recent hateful comments have had on her.

"People who have something mean to say about you, and for the most part it doesn't hurt my feelings, I don't care," said a teary Lizzo. "I just think when I'm working hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower. I'm more sensitive and it gets to me."

Unapologetic and candid as always, Cardi took to Twitter where she stood up for her friend, with whom she recently collaborated on the single "Rumors."

"When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic and sensitive. When you don't they tear you apart until you crying like this," the rapper tweeted alongside a clip of the video where Lizzo is seen crying. "Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table."

Cardi also added that the duo's current collaboration is a success, shutting down Lizzo's haters.

"Rumors is doing great," she added. "Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a womans emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy. The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as f--."

Fans also came out in support of the 33-year-old Detroit native who has been a champion for body positivity through her music and content shared on Instagram. They flooded the comments section with supportive messages during the stream, expressing their love for her and her music.

"We love you," one fan said. "It's ok to cry. You are loved," said another.

The flutist has previously addressed issues with online trolls on Twitter. In January 2020, she announced she would be stepping back from the social media platform due to the negative comments she received.