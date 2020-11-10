Cardi B Shuts Down Critics Who Say the Biden Campaign Used Her

After former Vice President Joe Biden was projected as the winner of the U.S. presidential election this past weekend, Cardi B spoke out about her involvement with the campaign and let her critics know that she was not used as a pawn. She called out conservative pundit Candace Owens, with whom she's had an ongoing social media feud. "Couple of weeks ago I was getting chewed up by Trump supporters over this interview, especially by Miss Candace who has been degrading my name for 2 straight years," she wrote on Instagram, referring to her Zoom interview with Biden for the September issue of Elle.

She said that even though she had done another interview with Senator Bernie Sanders, she still felt anxious about speaking to Biden; her main focus was to get her followers to go out and vote. "I was so nervous for this interview especially because it was on zoom and not in person, but it was important for my followers to get to know our running candidate and future president," Cardi B added. "Republicans like Candace, [Ben] Shapiro, Fox News made fun of me, talked so much s*** about me and my song WAP. They said Biden used me as a pawn then weeks later we saw a list of rappers and artists that Trump was trying to reach out to and to pay for support, a list that included my name."

She also called out rappers who supported Trump, like Lil Wayne and Lil Pump, and made it clear that she did not receive money from the president-elect. "I never got paid a dollar from Biden," she wrote. "I just wanted to get to know him and open my fans up to the importance of voting. I'm so proud of all these celebs who use their platform and for the people who went out and voted. WE DID IT! Don't let nobody down play you for what you doing. That's how they try to take away your power. Your POWER IS YOUR VOICE!"