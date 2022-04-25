The mother of two came out in support of sexual assault victims and had these words of caution.

Cardi B is not playing around when it comes to sexual assault.

In honor of April being Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the "WAP" star took to Twitter on April 21 with an important message she hopes will resonate with her fans.

"Before April is over, don't forget it's sexual assault awareness month, no means no!" she said. "It's doesn't matter what you wear, it doesn't matter who you are, male or female. For anyone going through this, the shame is not yours to carry… it's the monsters who do this."

The rapper also shared advice for parents to keep an eye out for their children and empower them to speak out when someone makes them feel uneasy.

"Also parents we can't forget our children. There are sick people everywhere, daycare, schools, you name it," she added. "Make sure you teach them from a early age, no one is to touch your private parts & never be afraid to tell mommy & daddy when someone makes you uncomfortable. #SAAM2022"

The mother of two also discussed the importance of speaking out about sexual assault so that it may help those going through it feel supported and less alone.

"We have to talk about sexual assault in April… Bringing the awareness can be a key to help stopping it. Women, children, and even men should never have to feel like they should be silenced or ashamed for telling their story and holding sick ass people accountable," she wrote next to the post that shows her original tweet.

She continued, "It's ok to speak up! We have to be more careful in protecting ourselves and our children by teaching them that there are no secrets when it comes to mommy and daddy. Everyday I pray for my children, my family, and my friends because people are really sick but you know wanna know something? When one person speaks up it helps others see they are not alone. #SAAM2022"