Cardi B Shows Off New Home in New York City

"Me and my husband have always dreamed of having a crib in NY, and we have decided to add to our portfolio of homes, along with Atlanta and LA," the rapper wrote on Instagram.

It's time to send Cardi B a housewarming gift!

The rapper and mother of two announced on Tuesday that she purchased a new home in New York City. She gave fans a glimpse of her new digs in a photo where she is seen standing in front of a dual staircase with her arms raised above her head.

"These days I don't just live one place, I'm everywhere due to my work. One thing for sure I needed a home in my home city of NY! I'm soo proud of myself. I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are regardless of work," she wrote under the photo. "Me and my husband have always dreamed of having a crib in NY, and we have decided to add to our portfolio of homes, along with Atlanta and LA."

The 29-year-old and husband Offset have two children together, a 2-month-old son and a 3-year-old daughter, Kulture. The "WAP" singer shared her excitement over being able to spend more time with her family in New York in her new place.

"Now having a home in NY, I can have get togethers with my family all the time!! I have accomplished so many things yet I still feel far from all the goals I want to accomplish. This is one dream I can cross off…..Let me know if ya'll want a mini tour!" she added to the post.

Last month, Offset purchased a mansion in the Caribbean for Cardi in honor of her 29th birthday, expanding their portfolio of homes internationally.

"For a hot minute now I've been telling Set that I really want to invest in short term home rental properties in the DR and other Caribbean countries (since people vacation all year around in those locations), but I felt like he didn't agree with me and would rather put money into other investments," she wrote on a virtual tour video posted on Instagram of the mansion.