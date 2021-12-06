The #ChicaBoss is already making big moves in her latest role as creative director in residence.

Cardi B Wants Fans to Pick the Next "Baddie" to Ride On the Playboy Jet

Cardi B is taking her new role as the first-ever Creative Director in residence at Playboy very seriously. On Friday, the multi-platinum award-winning artist had an important question for fans straight from the Playboy jet.

"Which one of your favorite baddie[s] do you see riding in the Playboy jet?" she asked dressed in a comfy-chic cream colored ensemble while holding a drink.

"I want to [come up with] this fun way for you to see your favorite baddie on the Playboy jet," she continued. She later asked her fans to share who they would want to see in the comment section under the video.

The entrepreneur will lead the artistic direction for the lifestyle brand's fashion, digital editorial content, merchandise and sexual wellness products.

The Grammy award-winning rapper also posted a photo wearing a diamond-crusted Playboy bunny necklace along with a jewel-studded Prada dress, asking, "Are you a bunny 🐰?"

From the start of her career, the star has been an icon for body and sex positivity. She stated this opportunity has been a "dream come true" for her.