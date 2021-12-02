The Latina powerhouse confirmed her exciting new role via her Instagram.

Cardi B Is Living Her "Dream" As First-Ever Creative Director In Residence At Playboy

Cardi B has joined the Playboy family—and not as its latest centerfold.

The Grammy award-winning rapper is making history as the first-ever creative director in residence for the lifestyle brand founded by the late Hugh Hefner in the 1950s.

"Introducing the FIRST EVER Creative Director In Residence at the legendary Playboy, it's ME!!! Joining the Playboy family is a dream and I know yall are going to love what we put together 😏" the multi-platinum selling artist said on Instagram.

"I'm startin this party right as the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of CENTERFOLD the new creator-led platform from Playboy coming soon!! We're going to have soooooo much fun," she continued.

In her role, the entrepreneur will lead artistic direction for sexual wellness products, co-branded fashion, digital editorial content and merchandise.

"For as long as I can remember, I've felt connected to Playboy. It's truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I'm inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms," she said in a press release. "I have so many ideas already – I can't wait!"

Since the start of her music career, Cardi has been an advocate for body and sex positivity. Playboy also shared their excitement for their new project, CENTERFOLD.

"It's time to hit refresh. We're turning over a new page in the digital age. Meet CENTERFOLD: a new creator-led platform dedicated to creative freedom, artistic expression and sex positivity, coming soon," they tweeted.

PLBY Group CEO Ben Kohn expressed how much the brand is looking forward to Cardi's creative vision. He began, "Cardi B is a creative genius and we are absolutely thrilled and honored to bring her immense talent and creative vision to Playboy."