Cardi B's Peacock Tattoo Gets an Elaborate Upgrade

Just weeks after sharing photos of the new tattoo she got on her back and left leg, Cardi B has revealed an upgrade to the famous peacock tattoo on her right side. On Monday, she posted photos of the newly touched-up body art, which in addition to being more colorful now features more flowers and a pink butterfly below the peacock's wing. "So after ten years I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover," she wrote. "This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted."

Cardi didn't specify exactly how long the peacock makeover took, but her new tattoo, debuted in April, took more than 60 hours. Both that work and her new touchup were done by tattoo artist Jamie Schene, who is based in California but traveled to more than 10 cities to finish the art on Cardi's left side. Schene also said on Instagram that he worked on the peacock tattoo for seven days straight and said the rapper's "strength and determination" is "inspiring."