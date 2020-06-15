Cardi B's Peacock Tattoo Gets an Elaborate Upgrade
The new art features a bright pink butterfly, among other things.
Just weeks after sharing photos of the new tattoo she got on her back and left leg, Cardi B has revealed an upgrade to the famous peacock tattoo on her right side. On Monday, she posted photos of the newly touched-up body art, which in addition to being more colorful now features more flowers and a pink butterfly below the peacock's wing. "So after ten years I gave my peacock tattoo a makeover," she wrote. "This whole week I been takin hours of pain getting tatted."
Cardi didn't specify exactly how long the peacock makeover took, but her new tattoo, debuted in April, took more than 60 hours. Both that work and her new touchup were done by tattoo artist Jamie Schene, who is based in California but traveled to more than 10 cities to finish the art on Cardi's left side. Schene also said on Instagram that he worked on the peacock tattoo for seven days straight and said the rapper's "strength and determination" is "inspiring."
In between tattoo sessions, Cardi has been speaking out about the protests against police brutality around the world and asking her followers to demand justice for Breonna Taylor, the Louisville woman killed by police in March. "This is why we gotta keep fighting," she wrote last week, sharing a video of Taylor's mother talking about her daughter. "They tried to sweep the case under the rug especially since the country when on lockdown due to coronavirus. DON'T LET KENTUCKY POLICE DEPARTMENT GET AWAY WITH THIS S***!!!!!"