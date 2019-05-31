Cardi B Spills on Her Latest Plastic Surgeries, Canceled Gigs and Her Doctor's Orders

Cardi B opened up about her plastic surgeries in an Instagram live video. The Dominican-American rapper, 26, apologized to her fans for postponing some concerts, but said she needs to focus on her health now and let her body heal after these procedures. “You know, I hate canceling shows because I love money,” she said on Monday on her social media. “I’m a money addict, and I get paid a lot of money, a lot of money for these shows … like I’m cancelling millions of dollars in shows.” However the Hustlers star said she had no choice. “Health is wealth, so I have to do what I have to do,” she said. “My breasts gotta f–kin’ heal, and it is what it is,” she added.

Her rep told PEOPLE last week that the performer should have waited a bit longer before she returned to the stage: “Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work; she didn’t take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery. Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body, and she has been given strict doctor’s orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May.”

At the Beale Street Music Festival at the beginning of May, the rapper shared with the crowd: “I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna f–k up my lipo.” She also revealed in a candid interview with Entertainment Tonight: “I just got my boobs redone. I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? Your skin is stretched out. Yes, my daughter f–ked me up. She did. She so did.”

Image zoom (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

The “I Like It” singer, who gave birth to daughter Kulture last July, revealed that there are internal stitches from the plastic surgeries that still need to heal. “My doctor was like, ‘Yo, you cannot be doing all these shows because you’re not fully healed.’”

Therefore, she didn’t perform at the 92Q Spring Bling Festival in Maryland over Memorial Day weekend and will not be performing in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday, but will reschedule the shows for September.

Image zoom Instagram/@iamcardib

Cardi B also clapped back at those who criticized her choice of having surgery rather than exercise to lose the weight from her pregnancy. “I do whatever the f–k I want with my body,” she clarified. “My job as an entertainer is a 24-hour job, bro. So, no, I don’t have time to work out. And I wanted specific things that I know that no matter how much I work out, is not going to get fixed. Like my boobs, no matter how much I work out, they’re not going to lift themselves. So yeah, I have to get f–kin’ surgery. That’s right. All right?” she concluded.