The rapper confirms her baby boy with husband Offset is already speaking his first words.

Cardi B Gleefully Reveals What Her Four-Month-Old Son's Very First Words Were

Cardi B's infant son with husband Offset has reached a very impressive milestone recently.

This week, the "WAP" rapper shared in her Instagram Stories that her infant is already making strides at just four months old and saying his first words.

"I'm not exaggerating, this baby is talking," she said. "I put this on everything I love."

The 29-year-old mother-of-two shared that her husband also witnessed the moment in which her son—whose name has not been released—responded to a question she asked him.

"Yesterday, I was like 'You love Mommy? Yeah?'," the rapper adds. "Then I asked him again. 'You love Mommy?' And he replied back 'Yeah!'"

The proud mamá confirms that this is not the first time she has heard the baby speaking, stating he said "hello" while singing along to Cocomelon, a popular children's show, and that it was not baby talk.

"I don't know if that's like the pandemic thing. I don't know if this is normal," the Platinum-selling artist shared. "This s--- is crazy. I need a camera in his room 24/7. You're talking and you just turned four months today. You're talking for real."

Last month, the "Rumors" singer shared that the baby boy was already holding his own bottle, stating, "Im trying to remember if KK was doing that around 3 months old or if this is one of the super powers these pandemic babies coming with."

The baby, who is 3-year-old Kulture Kiari's youngest sibling, was welcomed by the couple in September 2021.