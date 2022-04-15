After months of keeping their baby's identity hidden, the rappers took to Instagram to share a photo of their youngest child.

Ladies and gentlemen, meet Wave Set Cephus—Cardi B and Offset's youngest child together and baby boy.

On April 14, the rappers officially announced the name of their 7-month-old baby, who they welcomed into the world on September 4, 2021.

The unexpected reveal shocked fans as the mom of two captioned an Instagram post, "🦕🌊🧸," along with photos of Baby Wave sitting in a pod chair wearing a baby blue fur coat and sporting a diamond chain.

On Twitter, Kulture Kiari's momma also shared a video of the baby's chain, revealing the inspiration for his name.

She tweeted, "When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME!"

Little Wave's proud papá also took to Instagram to share a photo of his son wearing his very icy chain while comfortably seated in a bathtub.

The family also surprised fans with pictures of them on the cover of Essence magazine.

Fans could see Wave along with big sisters Kulture and Kalea and big brothers Jordan and Kody.

"Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen for me and our family," the Platinum-selling star said in the caption. "I love having a huge family with all of our kids and I'm grateful that we are making our blended family work 🥰 🥺🙏🏽💕."

Cardi B + Offset - ESSENCE COVER Credit: AB+DM for ESSENCE

The photos show several shots of the "Bodak Yellow" rapper posing alongside her husband, two kids and three stepchildren.

The powerhouse Latina can also be seen in a separate photo with both Kulture and Kalea, while Offset posed with his three boys.

"It's a blessing to be able to have them all together, and to have

a wife who's open and treats them as if they're her kids," Offset told Essence. "It could be an issue, but I don't have to go through that, and that's beautiful"

The couple made the initial announcement of their son's birth with a photo cradling him in his Louis Vuitton blanket while at the hospital.