Cardi B and Offset's 5 Hottest Instagram Posts

Cardi B isn’t afraid of anything, really, but she’s especially not worried about showing off her chemistry with her husband, Offset. The Dominican American rapper isn’t shy when it comes to posting photos of herself with Kulture’s dad, and neither is Offset. Here are some of the couple’s sexiest Instagrams.

1. Offset and Cardi know when it’s time to stop working and treat themselves to a romantic beach escape. The Migos member shared this steamy photo of himself and Cardi sharing a kiss in the ocean.

2. Cardi also shared a photo from the same vacation, posed atop a jet ski.

3. The “Bodak Yellow” singer shared this photo of herself dancing with the caption, “Miss you babestar.” The couple’s busy schedules keep them apart a lot, but they obviously find ways to make it work.

4. Offset shared this shot of a rainbow-haired Cardi with the caption, “My happy place.”

5. Kulture’s dad also shared this photo of the pair vacationing in the Dominican Republic. “Ride or die forever, love you no matter what’s going on,” he wrote. “I love you best mother and hustler I know.”

Cardi B shared the news of her surprise 2017 wedding to Offset on social media. “There are so many moments that I share with the world and there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments,” she wrote. “Our relationship was so new, breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do, but we was so in love we didn’t want to lose each other, was one morning in September we woke up and decided to get married. We found someone to marry us. And she did, just the two of us and my cousin. I said I do, with no dress, no makeup, and no ring!”