Cardi B Has a Spicy Photo Shoot With Husband Offset
They're definitely not afraid to show a little PDA on social media.
Cardi B and Offset are no strangers to showing off their love on social media. During a recent trip to the beach, the pair had a sensual photo shoot in their swimwear. "I be wanting to eat him," Cardi captioned a photo of herself cuddled up close to her husband.
Last year while on vacation, Cardi shared a similar series of photos of the pair kissing on a rocky beach and wearing color-coordinated outfits.
Cardi has also been teaching her husband how to dance merengue, since her family is from the Dominican Republic. "My baby. He learning the steps," she shared with a video of them dancing at their daughter Kulture's second birthday party earlier this month.
The pair have been spending their quarantine with their loved ones, dancing the night away and eating plenty of delicious-looking food.