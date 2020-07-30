Cardi B Has a Spicy Photo Shoot With Husband Offset

They're definitely not afraid to show a little PDA on social media.

Cardi B and Offset are no strangers to showing off their love on social media. During a recent trip to the beach, the pair had a sensual photo shoot in their swimwear. "I be wanting to eat him," Cardi captioned a photo of herself cuddled up close to her husband.

Last year while on vacation, Cardi shared a similar series of photos of the pair kissing on a rocky beach and wearing color-coordinated outfits.

Cardi has also been teaching her husband how to dance merengue, since her family is from the Dominican Republic. "My baby. He learning the steps," she shared with a video of them dancing at their daughter Kulture's second birthday party earlier this month.