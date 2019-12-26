Cardi B and husband Offset must have been on Santa’s nice list! The couple celebrated Christmas with a brand new home. The rappers gave fans an Instagram tour of their Atlanta mansion on Christmas Eve. “Closing time,” Cardi captioned a video of her and the Migos rapper, 28, sharing the happy news and showing off the luxurious property. “Offset and I been house hunting for the past two years,” she wrote.

“It has been a roller coaster! Houses that Offset liked there was always a room I didn’t like that we couldn’t agree on, and a couple houses that I liked Offset said NO because the areas they where in are not too good. We even thought about building a house but with a family that’s a bit complicated,” she said in the post. The Dominican American star, 27, thanked God and her real estate agent for making this dream come true.

Cardi held back tears in the video while imagining how her children will enjoy the new home. “I know how to cook, baby, I swear. I just don’t like to cook!” she joked to Offset while showing the kitchen. The fashionista will have no trouble finding space for her wardrobe, as the master bedroom has two walk-in closets separated by their own hallway. The couple’s shared bathroom includes a clawfoot tub and marble his-and-hers sink. The house also has a monumental library and office space, where Cardi joked they can put the kids in “time out.”

As they got to the basement, which includes a full bar and wine cellar, the rappers shared their plans for the space. Offset said he’ll convert it into a “man cave” that will be off limits to Cardi, while she claimed she will build a “beauty room.”

Offset also got excited about the garage, which he called his “playground” and said has room for seven or eight cars.

Another video showed off the magnificent pool and backyard, where baby Kulture can play. Congrats to la familia!