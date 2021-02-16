Cardi B and Offset Enjoy a Vacation with Their Daughter in Mexico

Rappers Cardi B and Offset jetted off to Mexico with their two-year-old daughter, Kulture, for a special Valentine's Day vacation.

On Sunday, Cardi shared a series of photos and videos to her Instagram, showing off the celebrations that the trio enjoyed. "Thank you again baby for this beautiful trip @offsetyrn," she wrote alongside a video of the place where they stayed. "Your right I need to take my mind off work for a lil bit and live life .I can't wait for the rest of the day (even tho I'm still drunk from last night 😒)Love & appreciate you ❤️"

She also shared photos of the pair posing together on the beach. "Let's make it last forever," she captioned the photos.

The sweet posts and tributes to Offset came shortly after the "Up" rapper shared on her Instagram Story that he surprised her by filling their home with tons of roses and balloons.

"Wow, you did that for me?" she asked Offset, who was standing behind Cardi in the clip. "I did that for you," he replied, before Cardi said, "Well, I don't even know what to say."

In another post, Cardi shared a video of herself and the Migos member at dinner with Kulture, before showing off a Patek Philippe watch and a Chanel bag that her husband gave her. "Wow Thank you baby @offsetyrn," she wrote. "You always getting me something different .Love & appreciate you."

Days before the trip, Cardi tweeted that she believes men should spend more on gifts for the holiday than women. "Yes ! Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine's Day, but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift," she wrote. "Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass."

The tweet received backlash, but she stuck by her words.

"Ok so due to my Vday tweet men came on my twitter roasting me sayin 'but you bought your man a lambo' but remember...I got 550K ring on my left hand, 400k ring on my right, Thousands of dollars In Birkins, soo much jewelry, a lambo truck and rollsRoyce truck ..so we even in gifts," she said.

Cardi added, "So if ya don't like the flowers & grass comparisons let me give ya one that make men happy. If you buy her thousand dollars Louboutin heels she should buy you a ps5 that's around 550$."