Cardi B Reportedly Forgave Offset's Previous Infidelities But Has Now "Had Enough"

New details have surfaced about Cardi B and Offset's split. The Dominican American rapper filed for divorce from her husband of three years on Tuesday at a courthouse in Atlanta, reportedly because he had been unfaithful again. "Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time [they've been together], but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby," a source told People of the couple. "She also didn't want to be embarrassed. But she's had enough."

Image zoom (Rich Fury/Getty Images for Def Jam Recordings)

Reps for Cardi, 27, and Offset, 28, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Their relationship has been filled with challenges. Cardi recently told Elle that her marriage had its ups and downs. "There's always rumors about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumors because they want me to be heartbroken," she said in the magazine's September issue. "They want me to be hurt. I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything. But there's a lot of love, there's a lot of passion, there's a lot of trust, there's a big friendship. It's always us against the world."

Image zoom (Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

This is not the first time the couple — who secretly tied the knot in 2017 — has been affected by a cheating scandal. In January 2018, Cardi (whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar) confirmed that the Migos rapper (whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus) was involved in a sex tape cheating scandal with another woman. In April 2018, Cardi revealed that she was expecting her first child with Offset.

The duo seemed to be enjoying their new life together as parents, but in December 2018 Cardi surprised fans when she posted a since-deleted video on Instagram saying she and Offset "grew out of love." "So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know I've been trying to work things out with my baby's father for a hot minute now," Cardi said. "We are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know he's always somebody that I run to talk to, and we got a lot of love for each other — but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time. It's nobody fault I guess we just grew out of love, but we are not together anymore. It might take time to get a divorce and I'm going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter's father."

Image zoom (Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Offset managed to win her heart back again after offering a public apology on Instagram. "We're going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I want to apologize to you Cardi. I embarrassed you. I made you go crazy," he said. "I was partaking in activity that I shouldn't have been partaking in, and I apologize. You know what I'm saying? For breaking your heart, for breaking our promise, for breaking God's promise and being a selfish, messed up husband."