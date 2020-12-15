Cardi B Celebrates Offset's Birthday By Giving Him a New Lamborghini
The pair also had a party at an Atlanta nightclub for the rapper's 29th birthday.
On Monday, Cardi B, 28, celebrated her husband Offset's 29th birthday with a sexy video and a very special — and very expensive — gift. "Happy birthday Hubs," she wrote on Instagram. "I wish you many more. I wish you more positivity, wisdom, health, and for God to continue to keep you with a good heart. Thank you soo much for helping me these past months getting my business in line (somebody gotta be the mean 1😅) I❤️u. Lets turn it up tonight !!"
The off-again, on-again couple also celebrated the occasion by having a party at an Atlanta nightclub. Cardi then finished off the night by giving her husband a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster, which retails for around $601,000. He shared the surprise on his Instagram, captioning the video, "SVJ MY BODY Thank you bae @iamcardib."
The celebration comes shortly after Offset supported his wife on TMZ when Snoop Dogg criticized her smash hit "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion for being too explicit. "She grown," he said. "I don't get in a female's business, so I'm just gonna say I hate when men do that."
He added that male rappers aren't necessarily rapping about different subjects either, and that it's time to support women. "As rappers, we talk about the same s***," he said. "Men can't speak on women — they're too powerful, first off. And it's a lot of women empowerment. Like, don't shoot it down. We never had this many female artists running this s***; they catching up to us, like passing us and setting records. That's two women on one record, that's a very successful record."