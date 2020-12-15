Cardi B Celebrates Offset's Birthday By Giving Him a New Lamborghini

On Monday, Cardi B, 28, celebrated her husband Offset's 29th birthday with a sexy video and a very special — and very expensive — gift. "Happy birthday Hubs," she wrote on Instagram. "I wish you many more. I wish you more positivity, wisdom, health, and for God to continue to keep you with a good heart. Thank you soo much for helping me these past months getting my business in line (somebody gotta be the mean 1😅) I❤️u. Lets turn it up tonight !!"

The off-again, on-again couple also celebrated the occasion by having a party at an Atlanta nightclub. Cardi then finished off the night by giving her husband a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster, which retails for around $601,000. He shared the surprise on his Instagram, captioning the video, "SVJ MY BODY Thank you bae @iamcardib."

The celebration comes shortly after Offset supported his wife on TMZ when Snoop Dogg criticized her smash hit "WAP" featuring Megan Thee Stallion for being too explicit. "She grown," he said. "I don't get in a female's business, so I'm just gonna say I hate when men do that."