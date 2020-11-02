Cardi B Is No Longer Divorcing Offset

On Monday, Cardi B officially filed to call off her divorce from her husband, Offset. The news comes less than two months after she first filed for divorce and said that "there are no prospects for a reconciliation" and that their relationship was "irretrievably broken." The 28-year-old rapper filed documents in Georgia to dismiss the divorce, according to TMZ. The pair have been married for three years.

This is not the first time Cardi has changed her mind about a split from the 28-year-old Migos rapper. They broke up in December 2018 amid infidelity rumors, only to make a public appearance together just two months later.

The pair's latest reconciliation comes after they were seen together at Cardi's 28th birthday celebrations in Las Vegas and Atlanta last month. However, Cardi filed the dismissal "without prejudice," which means she has the right to refile the divorce at a later date. A judge will still have to sign off on the dismissal to make it official, but for now, the rap power couple is back together.

The two had a secret ceremony in 2017 and share two-year-old daughter, Kulture. According to People, Kulture was one of the reasons that Cardi hadn't tried to end the marriage sooner. "Offset has pretty much cheated the entire time [they've been together], but Cardi looked the other way because of the baby," a source told People. "She also didn't want to be embarrassed. But she's had enough."