Cardi B Celebrated Mother's Day With Tons of Love (And Gifts)

Like many people in the United States, Cardi B celebrated Mother's Day this Sunday with her loved ones. Her husband, rapper Offset, and their 22-month-old daughter, Kulture, honored Cardi with lots of love and gifts. "Happy Mother’s Day," she captioned a photo showing the trio holding a special Mother's Day balloon.

The Bronx rapper received endless boxes of roses and not one but two Hermès handbags from her husband. "Thank you papasotee," she wrote on Instagram, showing off her new designer bags (worth more than $20,000 total). Kulture, however, was unimpressed by the gifts, and according to Cardi's Stories, used the flowers as a bed for her doll.

This isn't the first time Offset has showered his wife with luxurious gifts for special occasions. Just three months ago, he gave her a purple Hermès bag for Valentine's Day.

During the coronavirus quarantine, Cardi has kept busy, sharing videos of herself in the studio and doing things like an Instagram Live chat with Senator Bernie Sanders. She's been doing it all in style, of course, as evidenced by the parade of colorful wigs that have appeared in her photos and videos.