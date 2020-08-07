Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion Team Up for "WAP"

Cardi B hasn’t released any new songs since 2019 — “Press” and “Yes” featuring Fat Joe and Anuel AA — but on Friday she returned with a vengeance, releasing "WAP" with Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The video for the song debuted as well, albeit in censored form; Cardi claimed the unedited version was too explicit for YouTube. “The song was so nasty that YouTube was like, ‘Hold on, wait a minute, that song might be too goddamn nasty,’" she said in an Instagram video announcing the debut, wearing an all-blue outfit and one of her Hermès bags.

The video features Cardi and Megan in a Dr. Seuss–esque house, with cameos from Rosaliá, Kylie Jenner, Normani, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, and Mulatto. The mansion is decorated with golden butt statues and a fountain shaped like Cardi and Megan, and also boasts an indoor pool, roaming tigers, and a room full of snakes.

In anticipation of the new single, Megan and Cardi hosted a virtual pregame on YouTube where they both expressed their excitement for the new video. Cardi also launched her new website, which crashed when she announced that autographed vinyl for the new song would be on sale. “Hey guys yes my website crash cause of ALL YA LOVES!" she tweeted along with a video message to her fans earlier this week. "Im so overwhelmed and excited with all the love. Please stay on the website we workin on it!! All the vinyls will be sign!"