Cardi B Chats With Mariah Carey for Interview Magazine

Rapper Cardi B covers the latest issue of Interview magazine, where she was interviewed by singer Mariah Carey. The 28-year-old talked about her start as a stripper and whether or not she has any regrets about it now. "When I first entered the strip club, I was really shy," she said. "I felt really uncomfortable. I felt very ashamed. There were times when I was crying, like, 'Oh my gosh, if my mom or my dad found out, they'd be so humiliated.' But I needed the f***ing money."

"I just wanted enough money to rent a room," she added, explaining that she had been kicked out of her parents' house and was living with a boyfriend at the time. "That's how desperate I was to get the f*** out of the situation I was in."

Ultimately it was the "stripper attitude" that helped her get rid of the shame and take pride in her work. "Strippers talk a certain way," Cardi said. "The stripper attitude is, 'I'm not ashamed of being a stripper, because a lot of these b****es don't have s***. A lot of these b****es don't have a place to stay, don't have no car, can't afford this, can't afford that."

"I felt like, 'You're judging me, but I'm making more money than you," she continued. "I felt like nobody could shame me for being a stripper."

Her time as a stripper also helped her overcome one of her biggest insecurities and get plastic surgery, which she says has made her more confident.

"Well, I'm from New York, right? And New York is a melting pot, especially where I grew up in the Bronx," she said. "I was really skinny when I was younger, and in the Bronx, it's about being thick and having an ass so young boys would be like, 'Look at your flat ass. You ain't got no t***ies.' And it would make me feel so ugly and undeveloped."