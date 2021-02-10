Cardi B Claps Back at Haters in a Makeup-Free Video

"When they see me doing good they try everything they can to bring me down," she tweeted.

Cardi B, 28, is embracing her natural beauty and clapping back at all those who don't like it. The "WAP" rapper filmed a video of herself after she woke up, without her usual full glam, and addressed her critics. "When they see me doing good they try everything they can to bring me down," she tweeted. "Talk about my face or talk about my marriage ... On the wake up, no filter, hair unbrushed IDGAF. I feel great ! And I never been afraid of showing my real self."

She also shared how great she feels without applying any beauty products.

"This is me without no makeup," she said. "No filter. You can see all the little blemishes on my face. S*** you can see my lips all chapped. I've been biting it all night. I just woke up 20 minutes ago. Didn't even brush my hair. Like I feel good!"

Cardi added that no one will make her feel bad about herself anymore. "Every single time a b**** is feeling good," she said. "That don't work with me anymore."

"I just want to let y'all know that I feel comfortable in my skin, that I'm great, that I'm happy," she added. "My record is doing great and just because you got so much hatred in your heart when I do great, y'all want to put it down, you can't. Ima stay on top with this face, with this natural face, makeup or not, a b**** is doing good."