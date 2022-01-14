The rapper testified on the fourth day of the libel trial against YouTuber Latasha Kebe.

Cardi B Confesses She Was "Suicidal" in Libel Case Against YouTuber

Cardi B has taken the stand and spoken her truth. Four days into her libel trial against YouTuber Latasha Kebe, the mother-of-two took the witness stand to give an emotional confession.

Kebe is being charged with libel for allegedly spreading rumors that the "WAP" artist had herpes, as well as other defamatory remarks, on her channel unWinewithTashaK.

"I felt extremely suicidal," the Playboy Creative Director in Residence said. She also experineced fatigue, anxiety, migraines and weight loss as Tasha K continued to spread alleged rumors on her channel to her over 1 million followers despite her lawsuit.

Cardii B at 2018 MTV Video Music Awards Credit: Getty Images / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin

The lawsuit was filed in 2019 by the Platinum-selling artist after more than 30 videos, including one cited in the suit published in 2018, where Kebe states the artist "fd herself with beer bottles on f** stripper stages."

According to Law360, Kebe confirmed she referred to the rapper as "Herpes B" and "Cold Sore B" despite receiving several cease-and-desist letters.

She added that she felt "helpless" during the process, and "only an evil person could do that s**t."

Additionally, Kulture Kiari's mom confessed to jurors that despite the difficulties she faced earlier in her life—which the rapper has discussed openly—including physical abuse, poverty and homelessness, the statements made by the YouTuber harmed her to the point of seeking therapy during her struggles.

Cardi B and Offset Credit: Photo by Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Cardi also stated that these allegations by Kebe sparked comments on social media by users who commented on photos of her and daughter, asking if it was appropriate due to the herpes rumors.

The trial has lasted two years and has included allegations from Kebe that the artist delayed the trial in November to host the American Music Awards, despite the "Rumors" collaborator saying she had a family emergency.

Additionally, Kebe won a request for a court order to acquire the rapper's STD records, which the judge claimed were "not helpful" to her defense.