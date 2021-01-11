Cardi B Shows Off Her Abs in a Sexy Leather Harness

The custom look was created by Rey Ortiz, the same designer behind the rapper's pearl lace-up look.

On Thursday, Cardi B, 28, took to Instagram to share a photo of herself wearing a jaw-dropping leather harness look. The outfit included an under-cleavage-baring brown halter top clipped to a hot pink thong, along with low-rise cargo pants in the same color combination. She captioned the photo, "Bardi."

Cardi accessorized her leather outfit with matching Balenciaga knit booties, which cost $1,290, and a shearling-trimmed Louis Vuitton "Neverfull" bag that cost $3,900.

The custom outfit was created by Rey Ortiz, the same designer behind the rapper's pearl lace-up look from last year, which she captioned on Instagram, "All white and pearly." The Los Angeles–based designer also dressed Kylie Jenner for the "WAP" video.

Cardi B is no stranger to showing off her expensive pieces, especially her large selection of Hermès bags. Last October, she showcased her impressive and colorful collection. She also shut down haters after some critics claimed that she and other Black female rappers had devalued Birkin bags by making them seem easy to obtain.