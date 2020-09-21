Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Now Has Her Own Instagram

Over the weekend, Cardi B shared that her two-year-old daughter Kulture now has her own Instagram account. "Follow @Kulturekiari new IG ... soo much cool bute baby stuff coming up," she wrote on her own account, with a series of photos of the adorable toddler.

The account was launched on Saturday, and by Monday, Kulture already had more than 695,000 followers. Her content ranges from poses showing off the cute outfits Cardi picks out for her to video clips featuring the toddler out and about with her mom, going for a swim, and playing with a phone.

"I like everything pink," reads the bio for the new account. "This page is managed by my mommy @iamcardib." The toddler is also seen playing around with Snapchat filters. "Mom don’t play with me," reads the caption on one video, where the tot's image has been put through a bald filter. "Put my hair back on my head immediately."

Cardi also shared a video of when Kulture was a baby. "Throwback of my grandma giving me mash potatoes while my entourage records," said the caption. "I didn't like mash potatoes before now they ok."

The new account appeared a few days after news broke that Cardi B is divorcing her husband and Kulture's father, Offset. Initial reports said Cardi had tired of Offset's infidelities, but the Bronx rapper set the record straight in an Instagram Live video. "I got tired of not seeing things eye-to-eye," Cardi said. "So before – when you feel like it's just not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I'd rather just leave. You know what I'm saying."