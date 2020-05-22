Cardi B's Daughter, Kulture, Has an Adorable Cowgirl Moment

The 22-month-old looked extremely cute in a pair of boots given to her by her aunt Hennessy.

Though Cardi B was initially reluctant to share photos of her daughter, Kulture, the rapper now seems to be making up for lost time. This week, the Bronx rapper shared an adorable photo of the 22-month-old dressed as a cowgirl, though admitted she had trouble getting a good picture of the wiggly toddler.

"I try to take pics," she captioned the photo, while also noting that Kulture's cowboy boots were a gift from Cardi's sister, Hennessy.

She also shared videos of Kulture looking cute in a fur coat that spelled out "Bardi Gang" on the back. "When I see these people take perfect pics of their kids I just be like HOW? HOW? HOW?" she joked about her active little one. "Cause mine don’t stand still." Despite her refusal to strike a pose, though, Kulture seemed to like her outfit.

Earlier this spring, Cardi shared a picture of her daughter in an equally adorable Easter outfit. That time, Kulture seemed to sit a little more still — maybe the promise of a visit from the Easter Bunny was good inspiration.

And earlier this week, Cardi tweeted a photo of Offset holding Kulture and noted how much they look alike. If only Kulture had a giant personalized necklace to complete the look!