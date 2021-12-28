"Soo much like me," the mother-of-two shared on Twitter.

Cardi B celebrated Christmas in some serious style this year along with her daughter Kulture Kiari and stepdaughter Kalea.

The Platinum-selling artist shared several high-fashion photos on Instagram posing in a white satin dress alongside her girls, who were each in a red dress with a big red bow.

"RED CHRISTMAS 🎄," the rapper captioned the post, which also including a photo where the girls are blowing kisses at the camera and one where Kulture poses by herself.

The "WAP" singer also posted a video of Kulture's individual photoshoot on her Twitter where she commented on the similarities between the three-year-old and herself.

"Soo much like me," she noted as Kulture shows off her modeling abilities.

Cardi and husband Offset have shared loving photos of their growing family throughout the holiday season. The couple welcomed a baby boy in September—turning Kulture into a big sister.

In addition to Kalea and his children with his wife, Offset also has two sons, Kody and Jordan, from previous relationships.

On Christmas Eve, Cardi shared a video where the Migos rapper is seen carrying their baby boy while the rest of the family sits around the stunning Christmas decorations in their home.

"This year Offset suggested he wanted a nice Christmas vibe," Cardi said in the video.

The Grammy award-winning rapper revealed on Good Morning America that Offset is a very "hands-on" father.

"He is definitely hands-on," she said during the interview. "Sometimes he just gets too hands-on. I be like, 'Listen, I got it. I know what I'm doing, too. This ain't my first rodeo anymore.'"