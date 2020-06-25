Cardi B and Kulture Match Each Other in Adorable Burberry Outfits
It must be said that Cardi is an excellent toddler stylist.
Cardi B has recently been giving fans a closer look at her life as a mom to 23-month-old Kulture, who has got to be one of the best-dressed toddlers in Hollywood. This time, the rapper shared photos of the mother-daughter duo wearing matching Burberry outfits. "BUUUURRRRRR," she captioned one picture, showing the pair in pleated skirts and hats featuring Burberry's signature plaid.
In another photo, Kulture jumps happily in the air, showing off her toddler-sized Burberry sneakers. This isn't the first time Cardi has shared adorable photos of Kulture, who's clearly very stylish but seems to only be a fan of the camera when she's in the right mood.
Kulture, who turns two on July 10, seems to be a big Burberry fan in the making, also wearing it on Father's Day when she photobombed a picture of Cardi and her husband, Offset. "She know she did it on purpose," wrote Cardi.