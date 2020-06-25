Cardi B and Kulture Match Each Other in Adorable Burberry Outfits

Cardi B has recently been giving fans a closer look at her life as a mom to 23-month-old Kulture, who has got to be one of the best-dressed toddlers in Hollywood. This time, the rapper shared photos of the mother-daughter duo wearing matching Burberry outfits. "BUUUURRRRRR," she captioned one picture, showing the pair in pleated skirts and hats featuring Burberry's signature plaid.

In another photo, Kulture jumps happily in the air, showing off her toddler-sized Burberry sneakers. This isn't the first time Cardi has shared adorable photos of Kulture, who's clearly very stylish but seems to only be a fan of the camera when she's in the right mood.