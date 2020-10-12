Cardi B Spotted Kissing Offset One Month After Filing for Divorce
Images of Kulture's parents kissing at Cardi's birthday party this weekend have sparked rumors of a reconciliation.
What happens in Vegas doesn't always stay in Vegas! Images of Cardi B and Offset kissing during the "WAP" rapper's 28th birthday bash this past weekend have sparked rumors of a possible reconciliation. Their reunion happened just one month after Cardi filed for divorce in Atlanta citing "irreconcilable differences." A source later told People that Cardi was divorcing the Migos rapper because she "had enough" of his infidelities.
Cardi B shared photos on Instagram — looking fabulous in a white goddess-inspired dress with a golden corset — before heading to her party, where she was celebrated by friends Megan Thee Stallion, Kylie Jenner, and other celebs. The party was also where she was photographed kissing Offset, the father of her 2-year-old daughter Kulture, making many wonder if they're stopping their divorce proceedings.
Videos on Cardi and Offset's Instagram Stories show they both enjoyed her party together. He also shared a photo of Cardi in lingerie with the message: "Happy birthday @iamcardib you are amazing woman, you the best! Me and Kulture are proud of you!" The rapper added about Cardi: "Overcame every obstacle in front you, they was all sleep at once, then you woke the world up!" At the end of his loving message, he added, "I'm lucky."
Before the party, the birthday girl posted a video on Instagram showing a pink billboard with a photo of her and daughter Kulture and the greeting, "Happy birthday mommy, love Kulture." Cardi captioned it, "Thank you sir, I love it," making many fans comment that it must have been a gift from Offset. The Migos rapper also admitted he was missing his estranged wife on Instagram. "I miss MRS. WAP," he wrote. Will they give their romance another try? Only time will tell.