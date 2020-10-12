Cardi B Spotted Kissing Offset One Month After Filing for Divorce

What happens in Vegas doesn't always stay in Vegas! Images of Cardi B and Offset kissing during the "WAP" rapper's 28th birthday bash this past weekend have sparked rumors of a possible reconciliation. Their reunion happened just one month after Cardi filed for divorce in Atlanta citing "irreconcilable differences." A source later told People that Cardi was divorcing the Migos rapper because she "had enough" of his infidelities.

Cardi B shared photos on Instagram — looking fabulous in a white goddess-inspired dress with a golden corset — before heading to her party, where she was celebrated by friends Megan Thee Stallion, Kylie Jenner, and other celebs. The party was also where she was photographed kissing Offset, the father of her 2-year-old daughter Kulture, making many wonder if they're stopping their divorce proceedings.

Image zoom (Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Videos on Cardi and Offset's Instagram Stories show they both enjoyed her party together. He also shared a photo of Cardi in lingerie with the message: "Happy birthday @iamcardib you are amazing woman, you the best! Me and Kulture are proud of you!" The rapper added about Cardi: "Overcame every obstacle in front you, they was all sleep at once, then you woke the world up!" At the end of his loving message, he added, "I'm lucky."