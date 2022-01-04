The "I Like It" performer shared several videos detailing her morning routine from start to finish.

Cardi B Gives Fans a Behind-The-Scenes Look At Her Adorable Morning Routine With Her Kids

Parenting can take a lot out of you—something mother-of-two and Latina powerhouse Cardi B understands all too well.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper took to her Instagram to share details about her morning routine which includes her kids.

In a series of videos shared to her Stories section, fans get to see the rapper up bright and early at 6:03 am after she's just feed her baby boy and Kulture Kiari's little brother.

She notes how she has just finished feeding him and has put him to bed as she prepares a bottle for his next feeding.

Less than an hour later, her bubbly little boy is up and at it, ready for his next feeding. By 8:19 am, the "Be Careful" rapper shares another video, noting how he is now wide awake.

"Now he's awake with full energy while I have NONE... feed, burped, changed. Waiting on his morning poop thooo...I know it's coming," she shared.

And before the mother-of-two could find any rest for the day, her daughter and stepdaughter Kalea were up and ready for action.