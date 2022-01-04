Cardi B Gives Fans a Behind-The-Scenes Look At Her Adorable Morning Routine With Her Kids
The "I Like It" performer shared several videos detailing her morning routine from start to finish.
Parenting can take a lot out of you—something mother-of-two and Latina powerhouse Cardi B understands all too well.
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper took to her Instagram to share details about her morning routine which includes her kids.
In a series of videos shared to her Stories section, fans get to see the rapper up bright and early at 6:03 am after she's just feed her baby boy and Kulture Kiari's little brother.
She notes how she has just finished feeding him and has put him to bed as she prepares a bottle for his next feeding.
Less than an hour later, her bubbly little boy is up and at it, ready for his next feeding. By 8:19 am, the "Be Careful" rapper shares another video, noting how he is now wide awake.
"Now he's awake with full energy while I have NONE... feed, burped, changed. Waiting on his morning poop thooo...I know it's coming," she shared.
And before the mother-of-two could find any rest for the day, her daughter and stepdaughter Kalea were up and ready for action.
In her final video, she reveals how Kulture typically wakes up closer to 10 am, but how she made an exception that day.