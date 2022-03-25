The rapper's debut album has had all 13 songs certified Platinum or higher by the RIAA.

From her fierce demeanor to her savvy business acumen, Cardi B is a force to be reckoned with.

On March 24, chart data tweeted that her debut album Invasion of Privacy has made history and become the first album to have every song receive a Platinum certification or higher from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

In response to the momentous occasion, the actress and Kulture Kiari's mom tweeted, "AMAZING ….can't wait for my second album ♥️ Thanks for all the love & support."

But that's not all the proud momma is celebrating. She recently shared the announcement that she, her daughter and husband Offset will be appearing in the popular Nickelodeon kids show, Baby Shark.

The rapper will be protraying the character "Sharki B" while her husband will be playing "Offshark" and her daughter "Kulture Shark."

In the Instagram post the performer shared, you can see a screenshot of the Billboard announcement, followed by a video trailer for the episode and an adorably hilarious behind-the-scenes clip of the proud mamá and her husband trying to coax their daughter into saying her lines.

Not only will fans be getting new music from the rapper, but they'll also have a chance to learn a new dance as well: the seaweed sway.