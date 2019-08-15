Watch Cardi B Interview Bernie Sanders at a Detroit Nail Salon

Image zoom YouTube

Last month Cardi B teased an interview with Senator Bernie Sanders, and on Thursday, the full, 12-minute conversation became available on YouTube. Cardi has recently been asking her followers what questions they have for presidential candidates in the 2020 election, and this sit-down appears to the result. “I’m trying to advocate [to] the youth in my community because I feel like there’s a serious problem right now in America,” Cardi tells Sanders at the beginning of the clip. “We have this a bully as a president. And the only way to take him out is somebody winning.” Sanders agrees, saying, “We’ve got to get rid of Donald Trump, obviously. Because Donald Trump is an overt racist.”

In the video, Cardi and Sanders discuss issues like police brutality, immigration, healthcare and student loan forgiveness, all of which are topics that Cardi says are important to her fans and followers. “We have to invest in jobs and education, not more jails and incarceration,” Sanders says, discussing his plan for combating police brutality. He tells Cardi that he wants the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate any police killings of civilians, and notes the importance of police departments looking “like the communities that they serve, not like an oppressive army.”

With respect to DREAMers, Sanders reiterates his plan to “reestablish and expand” the DACA program, and tells Cardi that he “promises” to do this in the first week of his presidency. It’s not all about Bernie, though — near the end of the video, Cardi expounds on her love for FDR, her favorite president. “I want to be your favorite after I’m elected,” Sanders says. “But we’ll see!”