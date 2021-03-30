Cardi B Is Starting Her Own Hair-Care Line

On Monday, Cardi B shared a series of comments about her hair on Instagram. The first was a screenshot of a tweet where the star explained how her heritage has nothing to do with her texture, after some commented that the only reason the rapper has long hair is because she's Latina. She also showed photos of different stages of her natural hair.

In the post, the 28-year-old revealed that she's coming out with a hair-care line. "This year I will be coming out with a hairline that I been working on at home for my hair and my daughters however, I think is time for people to educate themselves on nationality, race, and ethnicity," she wrote.

She took a moment to educate her fans about how your culture doesn't define your features. "Being Hispanic/Latina don't make your hair long, don't make your skin light or don't make your face features slim specially Latin countries from the Caribbean islands," she explained. "DNA have something to do with your hair, not your nationality but guess what you can always maintain your hair .....and one more thing not everyone that speaks Spanish is Mexican."

There's no name or release date for the new line, but for now, Cardi has shared her beauty routine with her followers. On Instagram, she showed how to make her DIY hair mask, which consists of avocado, argan oil, mayonnaise, black castor oil, olive oil, two eggs, a banana, and honey.

"The end results of all that s*** I put on my hair earlier," she wrote alongside the photo after doing the mask and getting a blowout. "Treat your hair ladies ...and don't let a n**** tell you s*** bout wearing wigs😤It helps with hair growth ALOT !"