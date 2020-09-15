Cardi B Files for Divorce From Offset After 3 Years of Marriage

On Tuesday, Cardi B, 27, filed for divorce from her husband, Offset. According to People, the rapper filed after finding out that Offset, 28, had been unfaithful. The couple, who share 2-year-old daughter Kulture, married three years ago and since have dealt with other accusations about the Migos rapper's infidelity. They are due in court November 4.

In January 2018, Cardi confirmed that Offset was at the center of a sex tape cheating scandal after rumors of an alleged encounter with another woman surfaced in December 2017. "No, it's not right … But what you want me to do?" Cardi tweeted at the time. "Start all over again and get cheated on again? This s*** happens to everyone and I be too, you too … People handle they relationship different soo."

Following that incident, Cardi separated from Offset in December 2018, but the pair reconciled in January. "Everybody has issues," she later told Vogue. "I believe in forgiveness. I prayed on it. Me and my husband, we prayed on it. We had priests come to us. And we just came to an understanding like, bro, it's really us against the world."

"He has my back for everything, I have his back for everything, so when you cheat, you're betraying the person that has your back the most," she continued. "Why would you do that? We have come to a clear understanding. For me, monogamy is the only way. I'll beat your ass if you cheat on me."

In her recent cover interview for the September issue of Elle magazine, Cardi spoke again about her marriage to Offset, saying that there can be "a lot of drama" between them. "There's always rumors about me and my husband, and I feel like people would rather start rumors because they want me to be heartbroken," she said. "They want me to be hurt. I do know that my relationship has a lot of drama and everything. But there's a lot of love, there's a lot of passion, there's a lot of trust, there's a big friendship."