Cardi B Earns Her Fifth Number-One Single

Cardi B continues to top the charts, and this time, she's earned her fifth number-one single for her song "Up." According to Billboard, the track racked up 22.7 million streams and 18,000 downloads last week in the United States. Cardi took to social media to share the news and show gratitude. "I want God to come see me in my dreams when I take my nap today so I can kiss his feet and tell him how much I love him !!!," she wrote. "Yoooooo s*** is amazing yoooooo. I got no words. Actually, I got a lot of words but I can't type it all 😩😂NUMBER 1!!!!!"

This latest achievement also made her the first female rapper to have had two number-one singles without any guest features (her other was "Bodak Yellow"). However, Cardi's celebration was almost brought to a halt when she had to address rumors of payola — the illegal practice of paying a radio station to play a song.

"It's sad that when I win people gotta scramble with lies for my success," she said about the rumors. "Like they ain't saw everybody, people coming out Amazon trucks and ambulances dancing my s*** 🤣🤣🤣They love to run with that 'Payola' to make them feel better mind you I didn't debut number 1 because of my low radio play and WAP barely made radio cause it was so explicit yet still made number 1. Look at the second slide look at my AirPlay ( radio) compare to other artist radio spins. WHEN YOU START WINNING THE STORIES START SPINNING!!! Imma address all the hate on my album tho wait on it !!!"

Recently, the 28-year-old rapper received criticism from conservative commentator Candace Owens over her "WAP" performance with Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Grammys. Owens appeared on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show, where she criticized the rappers' racy performance, which included a stripper pole, provocative costumes, and a suggestive moment on a giant bed.

Owens called the performance "an attack on American values, American traditions" and accused the artists of "actively trying to make children aspire to things that are grotesque."