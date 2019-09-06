Listen to Cardi B's New Song With Fat Joe and Anuel AA

Image zoom Getty

Late Thursday night, Cardi B debuted a new song with Anuel AA and Fat Joe called “Yes,” and yes, it is already one of the best things to happen this September. “I really love this song,” Cardi tweeted ahead of the song’s debut. “The beat is fireee!” The song, which also features a sample of Héctor Lavoe’s “Aguanile,” will feature on Fat Joe’s upcoming album Family Ties, due out later this year.

Cardi’s staying busy these last few weeks of summer — next week she’ll make her big-screen debut in Hustlers, also starring Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu. In August, she appeared at the MTV VMAs, where she presented Missy Elliott with the Video Vanguard Award and took home the the trophy for Best Hip-Hop. Who knows what she’ll get up to this fall?