Shortly after sharing the news that Ozuna will be joining the cast of Fast and Furious 9, releasing in 2020, Vin Diesel has revealed yet another addition to the family: Cardi B! On Tuesday he shared a video from the set in the U.K., sitting next to Cardi and discussing how hard everyone has worked on the film. "We all gave every single thing we could for this movie," he says. "Put it all on the table, put it all out there." He doesn't reveal anything about what Cardi is doing there or who'll she be playing, but she has this to say: "I'm tired, but I can't wait. I ain't gonna front - this is gonna be the best one!"

Every Fast and the Furious movie seems like the best one when you're watching it, but between Cardi and Ozuna, Cardi's probably right that Fast 9 will be up there. Last month, Cardi made her big-screen debut alongside Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu in Hustlers, and though she had a small role, she stole every scene she was in. Entertainment Weekly reports that her Fast 9 part will be similarly small, but that's fine - the movie also stars Charlize Theron, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, and Nathalie Emmanuel, so how big could anyone's part really be?

Fast 9 is set to hit theaters May 22, 2020.