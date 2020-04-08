Cardi B Is Giving Away $1,000 an Hour for Coronavirus Relief

Image zoom

Following the news that she'll be donating proceeds from her "Coronavirus" remix to charity, Cardi B has announced another plan to help those suffering from hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The rapper has teamed up with Fashion Nova to give away $1,000 every hour starting Wednesday and continuing through May 20. "Many of you are struggling to pay bills, feed your families, and take care of your overall essential needs," she wrote on Instagram. "Tell us how the $1,000 can help you during these times. We'll be reading your submissions and selecting stories every day."

Applicants can submit their info via Fashion Nova's Cares page. Cardi, in her signature way, claimed that she'll be looking through submissions herself, so public Instagram handles are ideal. "Make sure your Instagram is open because I'm gonna make sure that you really do need it," she says in the video accompanying the announcement. "Don't be lying so you can lend your f***ing boyfriend some money."

Cardi has been very outspoken about the pandemic since her Instagram video about COVID-19 went viral; she's posted videos criticizing the U.S. government's response to the outbreak and wondering why it's so difficult for ordinary citizens to get tests. She also shared an image of a Cardi-themed mural spotted in an Irish park.

