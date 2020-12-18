Cardi B Debuts New Facebook Show Cardi Tries

New episodes of the series will come out via Facebook Messenger every Thursday through February 4.

On Thursday, Cardi B, released a new video series, Cardi Tries___, through Facebook's Messenger app. The new show follows the rapper as she tries a new activity each episode; new episodes will appear every Thursday through February 4.

Cardi will be joined each episode by experts in fields like basketball, firefighting, and stunt car driving. In the first episode, she tries ballet with iconic actress and choreographer Debbie Allen. "Ever wondered whether I'd be a good ballerina?" Cardi wrote on Instagram. "Only one way to find out! Check it out on my new show 'Cardi Tries ____' on @messenger and @instagram video chat! Click the link in my bio to watch now!"

In later episodes, she will be joined by basketball star Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, country music singer-songwriter Mickey Guyton, and actress Michelle Rodriguez.

The new series is part of Facebook Messenger's new Watch Together feature, which allows users to view Facebook Watch videos together in real-time. Viewers will be able to see the series by starting a call on Messenger, Instagram, Messenger Rooms, and navigating to the Watch Together menu.

The new production comes after Cardi accepted Billboard's Woman of the Year award from Breonna Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer. During her speech, she opened up about her journey to success.

"This year, when it came to music, I had so many things planned. I had so many projects that I wanted to come out," she said. "Unfortunately, due to COVID, I couldn't put out the visuals the way that I wanted, it messed up my creative space. I think everyone this year was just messed up."