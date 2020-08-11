Cardi B Scores Her First 'Elle' Magazine Cover

Cardi B just earned her first spot on the cover of Elle — for the September issue, no less. In the interview, the Dominican American rapper spoke about life during the pandemic, her plans for the rest of 2020, and the social changes she hopes to see in America after the upcoming presidential election. "My first Elle magazine cover!" she wrote on Instagram. "The fact that they love my labret piercing makes it my fav!"

The rapper, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, spoke her mind on politics and the news events that have shaken the world in 2020. "A lot of my family caught COVID. A lot of people around me lost their jobs," Cardi told Elle. Though she's disappointed that her favorite candidate Bernie Sanders is out of the race for the White House, she hopes to see Joe Biden become America's new leader. "I want a president who makes me feel secure," she said. "I want a president who understands the pain of the people. I want a president who is going to give us answers."

Cardi, 27, has expressed her outrage on social media over police brutality in the U.S., and she remained outspoken in her Elle interview. "What's the excuse?" she said of Breonna Taylor's murder. "Why is the cop not in jail? Wasn't what he did a crime? It's a crime!" She also said that Taylor's death reminded her of her own cousin's murder. "I remember everybody waking up at 3 a.m. and driving all the way to New Jersey, to the hospital," she recalled. "And through all that driving, you're crying and scared and everything."

The singer, who just released the song "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion, also talked about the pressure she feels to stay on top and the criticism she receives online. "I feel like people are attacking me because they want me to feel the pressure of bullying, and they want me to give up, and they want me to say, 'Oh, I quit music' or 'I'll delete my Instagram, delete my Twitter,' and I'm not willing to do that," she said. "No one will ever have that much power [over] me."