Cardi B Releases New Limited-Edition Doll With Real Women Are

The rapper deactivated her Twitter account after backlash for the announcement, then came back to share new music.

Last week, Cardi B released a new limited-edition doll with the company Real Women Are. "BARDI GANG!! I'm dropping my own doll TODAY!" she shared on Instagram. "Inspired by me. Created by me. Designed by me. Thank you @officialrealwomenare This means sooo much. ❗❗ Visit the website now to reserve your doll. You only have 72 hours – so go! Don't miss out!"

However, the new doll, which includes a change of outfit, received lots of backlash from fans, who believe the 28-year-old rapper should have released her long-awaited new album instead.

Cardi took to Instagram Live to say that while she is working on new music, fans need to be patient as she puts her focus on other projects. "I have so much pressure," she said. "I'm working on a lot of s*** to please people. I wanna please my fans, because y'all been asking for something from me for a very long time that I can't say, and I'm doing it for ya."

The backlash caused her to deactivate her Twitter account, but she returned from the short hiatus to share a snippet of new music with her followers.

She also said that she would be performing this coming Sunday at the Grammys, which will be televised on CBS. A fan asked her if she was looking forward to the performance and she shared how she felt on Twitter.