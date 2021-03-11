Cardi B Becomes the First Female Rapper With a Diamond-Selling Single
Her summer collaboration "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion is also halfway there.
On Tuesday, Cardi B became the first female rapper to achieve a diamond-selling single with her major-label debut track "Bodak Yellow." The Recording Industry Association of America congratulated the 28-year-old rapper for her latest achievement.
"Congratulations to @iamcardib, the first female rapper to achieve a RIAA 💎 single award!" they tweeted.
According to the RIAA, "Bodak Yellow" has moved 10 million units. A song unit is equal to one sale of the digital song, or 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams. Her summer collaboration "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion is also halfway to diamond, with a 5-times multiplatinum status as of March 3.
The Bronx rapper took to her Instagram to showcase videos of her creating the single and celebrated the achievement. "How it started, How's its going," she wrote. "Thank you every1 that send me beautiful congrats on Bodak going Diamond. A couple of years ago I didn't even understand what going diamond means or meant I just wanted to win and break in. This record changed my life. Thank you everyone who showed Bodak so much support and support and buy till THIS DAYY !! That's why it went diamond cause of the support YOU still give. Wap is a spicy one shorty 5X platinum in 7 months makes me really happy cause I put this song out when I was doubting myself then most. With hardly any radio play cause of how nasty it was 😩but babyeeee it was a shocker !"
However, the celebration hit a brief snag when a Twitter user claimed Cardi never gave rapper Kodak Black for his work on the song. She immediately slapped the rumor down, writing: "He got credit on the song WE both getting rich with the song till we die ... The song is called Bodak Yellow for a reason."