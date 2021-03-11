Cardi B Becomes the First Female Rapper With a Diamond-Selling Single

The Bronx rapper took to her Instagram to showcase videos of her creating the single and celebrated the achievement. "How it started, How's its going," she wrote. "Thank you every1 that send me beautiful congrats on Bodak going Diamond. A couple of years ago I didn't even understand what going diamond means or meant I just wanted to win and break in. This record changed my life. Thank you everyone who showed Bodak so much support and support and buy till THIS DAYY !! That's why it went diamond cause of the support YOU still give. Wap is a spicy one shorty 5X platinum in 7 months makes me really happy cause I put this song out when I was doubting myself then most. With hardly any radio play cause of how nasty it was 😩but babyeeee it was a shocker !"